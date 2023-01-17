911 center in Helena sees more call volume in 2022

The Lewis and Clark County/City of Helena 911 Dispatch Center had 63,923 calls for service in 2022, a 5.3% increase from the year before, according to numbers provided by the Helena Police Department.

Of those, 6,546 were medical calls, 1,252 were fire calls and 46,546 were law enforcement calls. Officials said they received 65 text messages.

These numbers include all agencies served by the dispatch center, which includes the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, East Helena Police Department, Helena Fire Department and St. Peter’s Ambulance Service, among other agencies. According to the city’s website, the center near the Helena Regional Airport serves three law enforcement agencies, three ambulance services, 16 fire departments and a handful of state and federal agencies.

Helena Police Chief Brett Petty said there were actually 89,032 incoming calls to the 911 Center in 2022, but not every call warranted a first responder response. Dispatchers sift through some calls and then advise. And, he said if you added the dispatcher workload and outbound calls made by dispatchers along with returned calls, “you could say there were actually 106,654 total calls to the center.”

Petty added the radio calls made by dispatchers to first responders, putting that number at 772,048, which he said equates to 2,238 hours.

It is staffed by 14 full-time telecommunicators who play a dual role of call-taking and dispatching, one full-time operations manager, and one full-time projects manager.

Petty and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton both provided numbers on the calls made by the 911 center.

They said 46,546 calls for service were assigned to law enforcement in 2022.

Of those, 28,027, or 60%, were assigned to the Helena Police Department; 15,482, or 33%, were to the sheriff’s office; and 3,046 calls were to the East Helena Police Department.

He said there were 9,579 calls not assigned to an agency, which includes training, open lines, vehicle crashes forwarded to the Montana Highway Patrol and public works notifications.

Of the 28,027 calls for service for the Helena police, Petty said 6,080 necessitated a written report. That number does not include supplemental reports officers had to do.

Petty said calls for service have increased since the pandemic, but added that calls to the Helena Police Department have risen in general over the past 10-15 years.

“If we look historically at our call for service numbers (and about calls for service that warrant a Police Officer response), there has been an increase,” he said in an email.

Petty said it comes down to a difference between proactive versus reactive policing.

He said reactive policing is patrol officers responding to what is dispatched to them, either incidents in progress or incidents that have already occurred and require a police report. Such calls come into the dispatch center and the dispatchers advise the officer, and the officer responds.

Proactive policing is self-generated and observed activity by officers on patrol, Petty said in an email.

This can be area checks, traffic enforcement, extra patrol requests by residents, business walkthroughs, etc. In the past and with adequate staffing, the department has been able to have one or two officers assigned to traffic enforcement and not take calls coming in, as this would be assigned to the patrol division.

“Having officers assigned strictly to traffic enforcement/area checks/requests for traffic enforcement by neighborhoods, our numbers were higher in the traffic and self-initiated activity due to this being their focus,” he said.

“For the past few years of not running at our capacity of 53 officers, the officers we have need to be utilized by answering calls for service,” Petty stated.

He said in mid-December the addition of recent MLEA graduates puts the number of sworn officers at 48. But he noted the three new graduates will not be independent patrol officers until they complete the 14-week field training program.

He said he expected the department to be fully staffed at 53 by mid-2023.

Another observation on the department keeping traffic numbers “up” the past few years, is that it has had grant funding from the state for a DUI officer who focused specifically for DUI traffic enforcement, he said.

“For at least the past four years, we have had an officer dedicated to DUI enforcement and this officer generates their own activity by conducting traffic enforcement in search of intoxicated drivers.

“What we can show from the past numbers for calls for service is that number of calls for service coming into the Police Department has increased,” Petty said. “The proactive side of our policing has decreased, thus showing the calls for service that officers go to have increased and filled in the gap where the proactive policing once filled in the total amount of calls for service.”

During a capital plan presentation to the Helena City Commission in September, Petty said new hand radios are on his department’s list of future capital needs as well as the yearly expense of patrol vehicles.

He also said the department is considering reinstating a traffic enforcement team on motorcycles.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said his department saw about a 7% increase in calls for service from 2021.

“It’s not unusual with the percentage of growth we have had,” he said.

Other places in the state have had substantially more growth, Dutton said.

“It’s not an alarming rate,” he said.

Dutton has also said his department has staff shortages and is in the process of hiring more detention officers.

“We are down a couple in patrol, but several are in the background stage of being hired,” he said in December.

He said some studies have said there should be one peace officer for every 1,000 people.

“With that statistic we are way behind,” Dutton said.

The following is a summary of calls to the 911 center dating back to 2015.

2022

63,923 calls for service (CFSs) were created by the center. This is the breakdown:

46,546 CFSs were assigned to law enforcement

28,027 were assigned to Helena Police Department (HPD) (60%)

15,482 were assigned to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) (33%)

3,046 were assigned to East Helena Police Department (EHPD) (7%)

6,546 CFSs were assigned to medical

1,252 CFSs were assigned to fire

9,579 CFSs were not assigned to an agency. This includes training CFSs, 911 open lines (4,019 CFSs total), duplicate CFSs, vehicle crashes that are forwarded to MHP, public works notifications, etc.

89,032 incoming phone calls to the center.

106,654 total calls (this includes outbound calls to other agencies, call backs for 911 open lines/misdials, fulfilling requests for law enforcement such as requests for a tow, etc.)

2021

60,691 CFSs created by the center

94,441 incoming phone calls to the center

2020

64,577 CFSs created by the center

96,992 incoming phone calls to the center

2019

64,932 CFSs created by the center

108,675 incoming phone calls to the center (call handler installed 3/2019 showed a 20% decrease of incoming phone calls)

2018

66,239 CFSs created by the center

130,758 incoming phone calls to the center

2017

61,320 CFSs created by the center

127,170 incoming phone calls to the center

2016

59,435 CFSs created by the center

125,445 incoming phone calls to the center

2015

60,035 CFSs created by the center

126,295 incoming phone calls to the center