9/11 observance slated for Sunday at Montana Capitol

Attorney General Austin Knudsen will be hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday in the rotunda of the Montana State Capitol to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Knudsen will deliver remarks and the Montana Highway Patrol Honor Guard will be in attendance, along with other law enforcement and first responders. The public may attend.

On Sept. 11, 2001, airline hijackings and suicide attacks were committed by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda against targets in the United States that included the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon. A hijacked airliner crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers fought with terrorists to retake the plane.

Some 2,996 people died. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

Also, the Montana Military Museum invites the public to visit the museum at historic Fort William Henry Harrison to view the small exhibit display commemorating 9/11. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and special hours upon request.

On display is the Special 9/11 Commemoration Flag containing all the names of those who were lost on that fateful day. A Book of Remembrances is available for signing.