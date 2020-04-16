8th Montanan dies of COVID-19, state reaches 415 cases

Five hospitals in Montana have either applied for or been awarded short-term, low-interest emergency loans administered by the state Department of Commerce. To be eligible, facilities have to have either exhausted their line of credit or not have a line of credit and have less than 50 days cash on hand.

Hospitals around the state have been hurt financially as they canceled elective procedures and reduced clinic operations to open bed space and save on the use of personal protective equipment, which is in limited supply.

McCone County Health in Circle received a $400,000 emergency loan and emergency forbearance was approved on three existing loans.

Glendive Medical Center received a $500,000 emergency loan, as did Alluvion Health in Great Falls. Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson and Granite County Medical Center are in the process of having loans approved.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also approved $663,477 in funding for Marias Healthcare Services in Shelby and $640,624 for Sapphire Community Health in Hamilton. That funding was made available under the CARES Act.