8th Montanan dies of COVID-19, state reaches 415 cases

Toole County on Thursday afternoon reported another death from COVID-19, that county's fourth and the state's eighth.
"It is with deeply saddened and heavy hearts that we report an additional death in our community due to COVID-19," a press release from the county health department read. "Our condolences continue to be with all families that have been affected by COVID-19."
No further information about the person who died was available. There is an outbreak of cases there in an assisted living center, and the county of 4,800 has reported 26 known cases, many among older people.
Gov. Steve Bullock released a statement following the county's announcement of the death.
“As we learn of the loss of another Montanan due to COVID-19, my heart aches for the community, which has been particularly impacted by this virus, and the family members of this Montanan," Bullock said. "As we see how COVID-19 can inundate our smaller communities, I urge all Montanans to continue doing their part to protect our most vulnerable from this dangerous virus.”
Montana reached 415 known COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with at least 218 recoveries statewide and 21 actively hospitalized. That's a rise of 11 cases from Wednesday.
On Monday, the state saw its seventh death, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with pre-existing health conditions.
There have been a cumulative 52 hospitalizations and 9,936 tests run at the state lab in Helena.
Of the eight deaths, information provided by counties or families about five of the people shows that they were older.
Gallatin County remained the state's hot spot, with 141 cases.
The state's 1.06 million residents are under a stay-at-home order that runs through April 24, though that could be extended.
Gov. Steve Bullock said last week all the directives he's issued, such as closing down K-12 public schools, requiring most people traveling into the state to self-quarantine for two weeks and the shuttering of many businesses where people congregate like bars and theaters, are all on the same timeline and he will re-evaluate continuing those orders, with input from public health officials and others, on a two-week basis going forward.
Five hospitals in Montana have either applied for or been awarded short-term, low-interest emergency loans administered by the state Department of Commerce. To be eligible, facilities have to have either exhausted their line of credit or not have a line of credit and have less than 50 days cash on hand.
Hospitals around the state have been hurt financially as they canceled elective procedures and reduced clinic operations to open bed space and save on the use of personal protective equipment, which is in limited supply.
McCone County Health in Circle received a $400,000 emergency loan and emergency forbearance was approved on three existing loans.
Glendive Medical Center received a $500,000 emergency loan, as did Alluvion Health in Great Falls. Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson and Granite County Medical Center are in the process of having loans approved.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also approved $663,477 in funding for Marias Healthcare Services in Shelby and $640,624 for Sapphire Community Health in Hamilton. That funding was made available under the CARES Act.
Members of the state Legislature met Thursday to discuss the $1.25 billion coming to Montana from the CARES Act. They discussed how that amount of money, which is equal to nearly half of the state's general fund appropriations in this fiscal year, might be spent and clarified that they understand it could not be used to offset much-lower-than-expected state revenues.
State Rep. Kenneth Holmlund, R-Miles City, said he and a group of other lawmakers have plans to submit to Bullock by Monday a plan to lift some of the regulations the state is under now in a phased-in approach.
In a reply to a letter Republican legislative leaders sent him earlier in the week, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday rebutted critiques of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
