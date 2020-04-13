7th Montanan dies of COVID-19; 394 cases statewide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana saw its seventh death from COVID-19, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with preexisting health conditions, according to a press release from the county health department.

The county said it would not provide more information out of respect for the family. By Monday, the state had 394 known cases of COVID-19 and 8,913 people had been tested. There were 21 people hospitalized by Monday morning, and a cumulative 47 have been hospitalized since Montana's first four cases were identified March 16.

Of the seven deaths, information provided by counties or families about five of the people shows that they were older. Three of the state's deaths have been in Toole County, where there's an outbreak in an assisted living facility.

Fourteen of the cases there are people ages 60 and up, including five cases for those 80-89 and three cases for those over the age of 90.