7th Montanan dies of COVID-19; 394 cases statewide

Montana saw its seventh death from COVID-19, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with preexisting health conditions, according to a press release from the county health department.
The county said it would not provide more information out of respect for the family. By Monday, the state had 394 known cases of COVID-19 and 8,913 people had been tested. There were 21 people hospitalized by Monday morning, and a cumulative 47 have been hospitalized since Montana's first four cases were identified March 16.
Of the seven deaths, information provided by counties or families about five of the people shows that they were older. Three of the state's deaths have been in Toole County, where there's an outbreak in an assisted living facility.
Fourteen of the cases there are people ages 60 and up, including five cases for those 80-89 and three cases for those over the age of 90.
Gallatin County remained the state's hot spot, with 138 cases, though it did not add any new cases between Sunday and Monday.
Twenty-nine of the state's 56 counties have reported at least one known case.
Gov. Steve Bullock released a statement following Monday's announcement of the seventh death statewide.
“I am saddened to hear of another death due to COVID-19 in Montana and am thinking of the family and friends who are grieving the loss of this fellow Montanan. We must stay vigilant in our efforts to stay home and take all precautions to protect our family, friends, and Montana’s most vulnerable during this difficult time,” Bullock said.
The state's 1.06 million residents are under a stay-at-home order that runs through April 24, though that could be extended. Bullock said last week all the directives he's issued, such as closing down K-12 public schools, requiring most people traveling into the state to self-quarantine for two weeks and the shuttering of many businesses where people congregate like bars and theaters, are all on the same timeline and he will re-evaluate continuing those orders, with input from public health officials and others, on a two-week basis going forward.
A COVID-19 task force convened by Bullock will hold a town hall Monday at 3 p.m., and those who want to participate can call at 1-888-375-5956.
