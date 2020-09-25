7 more virus cases confirmed at county jail in Helena

The seven detention officers who tested positive were asymptomatic and have since been sent home to quarantine.

With 56 total employees at the detention center, Dutton said the infected officers represent about one person per shift.

"We are able to absorb that," he said about staffing at the jail. "We'll see what the rest of the test results come back with."

The news comes after LCPH announced the county set a new daily record of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Merchant said LCPH feels as though its current course of action is adequate, but that the support of the community is integral to its effectiveness.

"Our community compliance is not good," he said. "We continue to struggle with face coverings, and we continue to struggle with events."

Merchant said large events are being held within the county despite LCPH's prohibition. He said that some events like recent music concerts are posing as protests to circumvent LCPH guidelines.

He also said the law enforcement aspect is "lagging behind."

"We're dealing with human nature here," Merchant said. "People are really over this, but this is not over."