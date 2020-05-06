57th annual East Helena Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The East Helena Valley Rodeo Association decided Wednesday to cancel the 57th annual East Helena Rodeo, due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a Wednesday morning Facebook the board informed the public of the decision:

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Covid-19 situation, and public health concerns, the Board of Directors of the East Helena Valley Rodeo Association and the Montana Environmental Trust Group (METG) is cancelling the 2020 East Helena rodeo, scheduled for July 10 and 11. We are also cancelling the In-County Rodeo scheduled for July 9th. We want to thank the community, sponsors, and all our hardworking volunteers for your support and look forward to working with you in 2021.

Each year our rodeo puts out added prize money for the contestants in each event. The money comes to around $7600 total. The BOD decided unanimously to send the money we have already earmarked for 2020 to the Northern Rodeo Association office to be put up as added prize money during the NRA Finals in October. We wish all the contestants a safe and prosperous 2020 Rodeo season and continue to support our cowboys and cowgirls in every way possible.

Thank you and see you in 2021."