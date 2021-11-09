$50 cash offered to those who get COVID vaccine at Helena clinic

St. Peter's Health and several community partners are offering $50 cash to those who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a one-day clinic next week in Helena.

The Pfizer vaccination clinic is scheduled for 2-7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. It is open to any residents of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson, Meagher and Powell counties who are at least 18 years old and have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Five hundred appointments will be available, and they can be scheduled beginning at noon Wednesday, Nov. 10, at sphealth.org/VaxCash. Appointments will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

"COVID-19 vaccination remains our best tool to fight this pandemic, helping to keep people healthy and out of the hospital," said St. Peter's Health President of the Medical Group and Family Medicine Physician Dr. Todd Wampler.

About 60% of eligible Lewis and Clark County residents are fully vaccinated. More than 20,000 eligible residents are not fully vaccinated.

"Our local COVID-19 vaccination rates are not where we'd like them to be. We believe the less than optimal vaccination rates are contributing to the severity of the current COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming our local health care system and leaves us more vulnerable to future surges," Wampler said.

The cash incentive is meant to help encourage people to prioritize vaccination.

"It is not uncommon for our caregivers to hear people express regret for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after they are hospitalized and seriously ill with the disease," said Dr. Shelly Harkins, St. Peter's Health chief medical officer and president of the Regional Medical Center. "Many of them tell us that they just never made the time to get the vaccine, or they never got around to it. Immediate cash reward efforts like this have proven successful in other communities, and it is just one more way that we can encourage people to take the time to get the potentially life-saving vaccine."

The one-day clinic is being funded by a donation from Mountain Health Co-Op and two other private donors through the St. Peter's Health Foundation.

"Our Foundation board of trustees are committed to fulfilling our mission to help St. Peter’s offer exceptional and compassionate care for our community’s health and well-being. We are pleased that Mountain Health Co-Op and the other two generous donors are working with us to be able to help facilitate this effort," said Foundation Vice President Stephen Mason. "Those funding this project are deeply committed to the health and well-being of others; it is a remarkable display of generosity that will hopefully boost our local vaccination rates."