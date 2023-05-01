Two historians and three projects will be recognized Friday during the biennial Montana Historic Preservation Awards at The Myrna Loy Theater in Helena.

Hosted by the Montana State Historic Preservation Office of the Montana Historical Society, recipients include:

Historian Ellen Baumler (Outstanding Contributions to Historic Preservation);

Historian Chere Jiusto (Outstanding Contributions to Historic Preservation);

The Como Schoolhouse Corp. (Outstanding Historic Preservation Stewardship, the Como School in Ravalli County);

Grove & Co., LLC (Outstanding Local Preservation Project, F.M. Mack General Store in Augusta);

Fagg Family Properties, LLC and HGFA Architects (Outstanding Historic Preservation Rehabilitation Project – Governor’s Award, the Kate Fratt Memorial Parochial School in Billings).

“Recognizing Montana’s outstanding heritage places and those people who help preserve them remains a cornerstone to successful historic preservation in our state,” state Historic Preservation Officer Pete Brown said in a news release.

Certificates will be presented to owners of 25 properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2021 and 2022. The properties are from 16 counties. Also recognized will be Delia Hagen, author of the award-winning document “Black Montana’s Heritage Places.”

Two retiring Historic Preservation Review Board members, C. Riley Auge of Columbia Falls and Carol Bronson of Great Falls, also will be recognized for their eight years of service.

“This preservation awards ceremony represents a significant event for us to acknowledge those places and people that make Montana the special and unique place it is,” said National Register Coordinator John Boughton.

The awards ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at The Myrna Loy Theater at 15 N. Ewing St. The free event is open to the public, and all with an interest in Montana history are encouraged to attend.

For more information: https://mhs.mt.gov/Shpo/NationalReg/AwardsCeremony or contact Melissa Munson (melissa.munson@mt.gov or 406-444-7715) or John Boughton (jboughton@mt.gov or 406-444-3647).