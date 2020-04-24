444 COVID-19 cases in Montana, 325 recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana reached 444 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 325 people recovered and 12 actively hospitalized.

That's a gain of two new laboratory-confirmed cases since Thursday. The cases added Thursday were one in Yellowstone County and one in Wheatland County, that county's first.

Fourteen people have died of the coronavirus in the state since the first four cases were announced March 13.

The number of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases added daily has been on a downward trend, leading Gov. Steve Bullock to move Wednesday to gradually reopen parts of the state in the coming days and end a statewide stay-at-home order. Local governments may choose to reopen under more restrictive measures.

The lab processed 252 tests between Thursday and Friday mornings, reaching a total of 12,127 Montanans tested at the state laboratory. That number does not include tests run at private labs, but positives from private labs are generally reported within 24 hours.

