Four Helena organizations received grants totaling $307,500 and were among $1.9 million given to various groups in Montana from the Otto Bremer Trust based in St. Paul, Minnesota, it was announced Tuesday.

Family Promise of Greater Helena received $20,000 for general operations to provide emergency shelter, case management, programming and transition services for children and their families experiencing homelessness.

Florence Crittenton Home & Services in Helena received $225,000 for general operations and a capital campaign to provide services that include housing, mental health care, substance use recovery, parenting education and child care.

The Montana Budget and Policy Center of Helena received $40,000 to improve the health and well-being of children in Montana and North Dakota through the collection, analysis and distribution of quality data and information.

Region IV Family Outreach Inc. of Helena received $22,500 to buy new vehicles to help people with disabilities in southwestern Montana.

“We continue to be impressed by the many organizations committed to helping meet critical needs throughout the region,” Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee of Otto Bremer Trust, said in an email. “These grantees are making a positive impact in their communities and we are pleased to support their incredible work.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it supports a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin. The trust awarded $13,844,635 in grants and program-related investments overall in June and July 2023.

Since its founding, the trust has invested more than $1 billion in people, places and opportunities in its region. Visit ottobremer.org to learn more.