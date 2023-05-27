"While it might be obvious by first look, this is the Washington Monument. No, I didn’t spend hours trying to find the perfect shot, but that’s what this image is for me. It represents every bit of growth I’ve had through 4-H. I’ve been in 4-H member for nearly 10 years. I started as a Cloverbud making crafts once a month to a responsible young adult who was lucky enough to attend the National 4-H conference in Washington D.C. Opportunities like this, and the connections made through them, is truly my driving force. So from Lewis and Clark County 4-H, to Washington D.C, I’ve grown, and learned so much." Stella Duran, 15, is a member of the Prickly Pear 4-H Club.