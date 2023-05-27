Welcome to a showcase of photographs submitted by 4-H club members from the greater Lewis & Clark County community. We are grateful to the Holter Museum of Art and curator Ramsay Ballew for the privilege of displaying 4-H’ers work in Helena’s treasured gallery.
This year, 4-H youth enrolled in the photography project are exploring the concept of growth in their lives, both metaphorically and figuratively. “4-H Grows Here” is a national slogan of the 4-H program, and promotes the goal to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility, and life skills of youth through experiential, hands-on learning programs in a positive environment.
In the photography project, we focus on creativity and composition. We work at promoting imagination and finding visual solutions to challenges. We explore different careers in photography, and photographic styles, such as portraiture, photojournalism, scientific astro, macro and micro photography, photographic artwork, commercial product and food photography, landscape and wildlife photography,
Most youth start out with camera phones, but as they pursue the photography project over multiple years, they learn to explore more of the technical aspects of photography, using DSLR cameras, lenses and lighting techniques. 4-H members pursue monthly photo challenges, attend workshops with presentations by professional photographers, engage in local photo safaris, pursue their photography independently and through 4-H curricula, and exhibit their work at the Photo Show and the Lewis & Clark County Fair.
The 4-H Photo Show is on exhibit at the Holter Museum of Art now through June 18. Presented by Lewis & Clark County 4-H members and Luke Duran, photography project superintendent.
"While it might be obvious by first look, this is the Washington Monument. No, I didn’t spend hours trying to find the perfect shot, but that’s what this image is for me. It represents every bit of growth I’ve had through 4-H. I’ve been in 4-H member for nearly 10 years. I started as a Cloverbud making crafts once a month to a responsible young adult who was lucky enough to attend the National 4-H conference in Washington D.C. Opportunities like this, and the connections made through them, is truly my driving force. So from Lewis and Clark County 4-H, to Washington D.C, I’ve grown, and learned so much." Stella Duran, 15, is a member of the Prickly Pear 4-H Club.
"My family and I went down to my great aunt’s ranch to help with calving. This is calf #325. He is a little bull, and he caught my eye from the start. “This little guy is only two days old," says my aunt Gail, owner of Keystone Herefords. I look forward to seeing these calves every year and I’m excited to watch them grow." Alyssa White, 14, is a member of the Gold Nuggets 4-H Club.
"Over the last few years, archery has practically become a part of me. I have met a bunch of amazing people and formed great friendships through the 4-H Archery project, and honed skills such as perseverance, focus, and patience. I have learned so much from my two years in the program, and I’m sure that as the years begin to pile up, my love for this sport and its people will only grow further." Emma Williams, 15, is a member of the Clancy Golden Nuggets 4-H Club.