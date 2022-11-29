35th annual Festival of Trees returns to Helena Civic Center

The Intermountain Festival of Trees returns to the Helena Civic Center this week for its 35th year.

This Wednesday through Sunday, the Helena Civic Center will be transformed into a winter wonderland with events like Tea in the Trees, Jingle Bell Jam and Family Fun Days. Youth performances return to the auditorium this year during Family Fun Days.

“Festival was able to continue during COVID, but we had to make some adjustments. We are excited to announce that this year is business as usual with the return of festival favorites like the youth performances,” Intermountain Director of Special Events Beth Wheeler said.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Bells and Seashells,” reminding people that by supporting Intermountain they are helping to provide calmer waters and brighter days to the people who receive Intermountain’s mental and behavioral health services.

“Festival of Trees is a great community event that brings us together to celebrate the holiday season, but it also helps to raise funds and awareness for the important work that Intermountain does to provide hope and healing for people in our community,” Wheeler said.

For a full list of events, visit Intermountain’s website at http://intermountain.org/fot.