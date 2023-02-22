Helena, prepare to be blinded by the 30th annual Night to Shine on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center.

“If you’re not doing anything Monday night, get to the Civic Center and see what high schoolers can do,” said Levi Dawes, Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) coordinator at Capital High School. “When it comes to the talent in general out of this group, it’s the best we’ve ever seen.”

The event is put on by the DECAs at Capital and Helena high schools who’ve been working on setting it up since December.

Around 30 acts auditioned before a panel of judges, and 21 acts were selected. These Helena youth acts this year include performing poetry, singing, Hula dancing, a dog-trick show and more. One returning act from last year is Helena High Schools’ Bengalettes drill team.

DECA co-president Carlee Foster stated the clubs have been able to raise more than $4,000 from the Helena community to cover the cost of the Civic Center, tickets and more. They’re still getting sponsorships. Foster highlighted club member John Settle, a senior at Capital, who’s been huge for fundraising this year.

This is the first year an invitation to audition for Night to Shine has been extended to schools outside Helena with someone from East Helena High School who will be in the show. There’s also a few foreign exchange students who will be performing songs from their home countries.

This is the second year the show will return to be performed in person since the 2020 show right before COVID-19. Jessica Frazier, DECA coordinator at Helena High School, said the past two years have been a “return to normalcy.”

Tickets range from $15 for a good view of the stage to $30 for a great view. Proceeds from the ticket sales stay with local Helena DECA students.

DECA is a marketing club that prepares students for finance, hospitality and management. In Helena, the club helps with events such as powder puff football, student/staff basketball game, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Walk and more events.

“I’ve gained a lot of business skills,” said Kevin LaChere, vice president of DECA at Capital. “I’m pretty confident that after high school I’ll be able to start up my own business eventually.”

For the past three decades, Night to Shine has been put on by a joint effort between the DECAs at Helena's two high schools. For the event, students from the clubs learn applicable skills working as stage hands, emcees, advertising and media relations for the event.

“A lot of these teens, their talent has been secretly kept perhaps,” said Frazier. “They haven’t showcased their talents before, so a lot of them are stepping outside their comfort zones and trying something new. I think having the support of the community is really important.”