A lifelong historian, the cofounder of a local museum and a civic leader and philanthropist are the 2023 Montana Heritage Keeper Awardees, with the USS Montana Committee as this year’s Heritage Guardian Award honoree.

Ellen Baumler of Helena, Ramona Holt of Lolo, and Gene Thayer of Great Falls recently were chosen by the Montana Historical Society’s board of trustees to receive the award which honors exemplary commitment, effort and impact in identifying, preserving, and presenting Montana's historical and cultural heritage for generations.

Awardees must have shown commitment to a significant Montana history project or projects or to the identification and preservation of objects or property of significance to Montana history and culture. Organizations also must have a record of accomplishment to the preservation and celebration of Montana’s historical and cultural heritage.

“These are worthy individuals and organizations who have a long record of preserving and protecting Montana’s history, as well as educating the public,” MTHS Director Molly Kruckenberg said in a news release.

While Montana is fortunate to have had incredible professional historians, none have surpassed Ellen Baumler in her exceptional capacity to connect with the public and K-12 students, the historical society said.

“Her ability to share her passion with almost everyone — making the past relevant, understandable, and enjoyable — is what makes her contributions so far reaching,” Kirby Lambert, outreach and interpretation program manager at Montana Historical Society, said in the nomination materials. “At the same time, she retains the respect of academics and regularly lectures to college classes and volunteers on PhD advisory committees.”

Holt, along with her late husband Bill, dedicated endless time and resources to collecting and preserving Western art and memorabilia. In 1999 they opened the Holt Heritage Museum on Highway 12 west of Lolo.

“Initially their barn housed a collection of horse-drawn wagons,” wrote Victoria Emmons in nominating Holt. “Today the Holt Heritage Museum has grown to a treasure trove of 5,000-plus historic artifacts and stories that capture the essence of the Old West.”

Holt plans to add 10,000 square feet to the existing 15,000-square-foot museum in 2024 to allow for more exhibits and public space for entertainment and education.

Thayer has been the driving force behind developing and sustaining history in many of Great Falls’ leading cultural institutions. He’s been instrumental in expanding the C. M. Russell Museum, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, and First Presbyterian Church.

“For over 50 years, Gene unflaggingly devoted his time, energy, and resources to advocate for Western history, culture, and heritage,” longtime TV broadcaster Norma Ashby Smith wrote in the nomination packet. “While serving as mayor of Great Falls, he galvanized public support for transferring management of Charlie and Nancy Russell’s home and studio from the city to the C.M. Russell Museum. … as co-chair of the Art and Soul Campaign, he raised an astonishing $40 million, which increased the museum’s operational endowment and expanded the campus by over two acres.”

The MTHS trustees honored the USS Montana Committee for instilling the U.S. Navy’s newest submarine with a sense of place reflective of the Treasure State’s heritage and values. Members from across the Treasure State played a critical role in engaging closely with the Navy and imprinting the submarine’s shared spaces with iconic Montana imagery.

“Common areas come alive with the spirit of the Big Sky through the artwork of Charlie Russell, a panorama of Glacier National Park … and an authentic ceremonial pipe made by Blackfeet artist Dale Billedeaux,” Cmdr. Roger Knoell wrote. “The commissioning ceremony itself featured extensive Indigenous recognition, including flag and honor songs by Indigenous singers and drummers …”

The MTHS will hold individual ceremonies for each award winner at a later date.