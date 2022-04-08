Three named to Lewis & Clark Library Foundation board

Bonnie Bowler, Rob Freistadt and Wendy Wheeler have joined the board of directors of the Lewis & Clark Library Foundation.

Bonnie Bowler is a retired Latin, English, and occasional Word Clues teacher who has lived in Helena most of her life. She is well known in the community as an educator and volunteer for YWCA, Montana Historical Society and Shakespeare in the Parks Committee, among many others.

She is also active in the Fortnightly Club of Helena (Helena’s longest running book club), the Last Chance Gulch Corral, and the Audubon Society. In 2018, she received the YWCA Woman of the Year award.

Rob Freistadt retired from the Helena Public Schools after teaching elementary, middle and high school students in regular, special, and Montessori education. He continues to teach and tutor part-time at Intermountain Children’s Home and privately.

Freistadt also worked with his wife, Norane, owning two businesses in downtown Helena for 20 years and spending several summers working in archaeology in Idaho and Montana. He has lived in Helena since 1978, where Norane and he raised three children. He enjoys hiking the hills around Helena, swimming, traveling and children’s literature.

Wendy Wheeler retired from the Montana State Information Services Division after 30 years in state government. She grew up in upstate New York and moved to Helena in 1980 with her husband, Gregg.

Wheeler is passionate about libraries and literacy. In the 1990s, she served as a member and as chair of the Board of Trustees of Lewis & Clark Library. She also volunteered as a tutor for the Lewis & Clark Literacy Council and served on their board of directors for six years.

They joined the board in January.

The Foundation board also elected three new officers to serve two-year terms on the executive board: Opal Winebrenner, president; Bruce Whittenberg, vice president; and Pad McCracken, treasurer. Lewis & Clark Library’s director, John Finn, serves as board secretary, in a non-voting role.

Visit the Foundation’s website to learn more about their work and mission to “make a great library even better.”

