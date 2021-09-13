3 miles of Beaver Creek Road temporarily closing for repairs

Repairs to Beaver Creek Road in the Big Belt Mountains will start on Sept. 20, prompting a 3-mile road closure through Oct. 4.

This closure applies to National Forest System Road 138, more commonly called Beaver Creek Road, between milepost 0 and 3 (Owl Gulch to the Beaver Creek Fishing Access Site). Local residents will still be able to access their residences, but should anticipate delays.

“This project has been a long time coming and we are pleased that we are able to make these very necessary improvements to this segment of the road,” District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in a news release.

She thanked the public in advance for avoiding the area during this closure time "and look forward to you enjoying the improved segment of the road when it reopens.”

Visit https://go.usa.gov/xM4e5 to review the closure order and map. Contact the Helena Ranger District at 406-449-5201 if you have questions.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0