3 injured when pickup drives into oncoming traffic on I-15

Three people were injured Friday when two vehicles collided head-on north of Helena when the driver of a pickup truck was driving the wrong way and into oncoming traffic on Interstate 15, authorities said.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said 911 dispatchers began getting “inundated” with calls about 6:30 p.m. about a pickup truck that was northbound in the southbound lane of I-15 at the Lincoln Road exit at milepost 200.

An MHP trooper in the area was able to find the vehicle within minutes, Nelson said, and got parallel to the vehicle to try and get the driver’s attention but was unable to do so.

Several other MHP troopers and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies also were nearby when the pickup truck collided head-on with an out-of-state sport-utility vehicle near mile marker 210, which is near the Gates of the Mountain exit.

The driver of the pickup truck and two people in the SUV were injured in the crash, Nelson said. The pickup truck driver suffered critical injuries. He said the two people in the SUV suffered serious injuries, but those injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.

They were taken to St. Peter’s Health.

Nelson said the troopers and deputies did everything they could to help the injured until paramedics arrived.

He said the wrong-way driver also caused a non-injury crash and had several near collisions.

Nelson said speeds during the chase were about 45-50 miles and hour. He said it was not known if the vehicle was trying to get away from law enforcement or if the driver even knew law enforcement was pursing him.

Nelson said the investigation is continuing. No further information was immediately available.