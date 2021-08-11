3 injured Wednesday in plane crash north of Helena

A plane flying in from Minnesota crashed early Wednesday north of Helena, leaving three people injured, officials said.

The crash of the twin-engine plane was in the 2900 block of Snowdrift Road, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Cessna 425 landed in a field north of Helena Regional Airport., around 8:50 a.m. with three people aboard. The airplane was flying from Faribault Municipal Airport-Liz Wall Strohfus Field in Faribault, Minn., to Missoula International Airport in Missoula. The pilot was trying to divert to Helena due to an engine issue

The plane reportedly clipped off some tree branches as it crash-landed on to a hillside. There was no fire, but the plane was leaking fuel, Dutton said.

A photo of the crash scene shows much of the plane was dismantled in the crash.

Dutton said there are three injuries related to breathing issues with one person reporting a broken ankle. One person complaining of side-pain was reportedly taken by Lifeflight from the scene to a hospital.