3 Broadwater County families enter easement agreements with land trust

Three Broadwater County families have put their properties into conservation easements with the Prickly Pear Land Trust — totaling 1,500 acres of protected open space.

The Hahn, Nelson and Spoon families have protected three major tracts of working agriculture, Prickly Pear Land Trust (PPLT) announced Wednesday.

PPLT notes that such easements are legal agreements between a landowner and a conservation organization to permanently protect the conservation values of the land.

Such easements limit the development potential of a property, and this transfers to all future landowners, meaning the land will remain open. Landowners who place such an easement on their property continue to own the land and can carry on with traditional uses, sell it, or pass it on to their heirs.

Mary Hollow, PPLT executive director, said they have increased protection efforts to meet increasing demand.

“We applaud these families for their vision and commitment to agriculture in the face of massive development pressure,” she said in a news release. “It's an honor to see through this legacy on the land.”

Nelson Farms' property bridges a long stretch of the Missouri River adjacent to state land and another conservation easement completed by PPLT in 2021, bringing the total protected shoreline to more than 3 miles.

The Crow Creek Ranch easement protects three braids of Crow Creek near Radersburg and the historic Poe Ranch orchards hosting 700 acres of cottonwood galleries, lush grasses and wetlands.

The Hahn family contributed more Missouri River frontage with river island habitats and farmland, where Deep Creek reaches the Missouri after its long journey from the Belt Mountain Range.

Chuck Hahn, longtime Broadwater County agricultural operator, said the Hahn family is proud to have worked with PPLT to permanently preserve and maintain the character of their land.

“Projects like these help keep Montana a wonderful place to live, work and play in,” he said in a news release.

Travis Vincent, PPLT lands project manager, said a program like this can help the next generation of farm and ranch families stay on the land "or even expand the family operation and protect more open space and farmland.”