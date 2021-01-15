25 apply for superintendent job with Helena Public Schools

Helena Public Schools aims to hire a new superintendent in the next few months after 25 candidates applied for the opening.

The application deadline was Jan. 4, and the district has retained the services of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to help recruit, interview and select the next superintendent. The Illinois-based firm has Dr. Carolyn McKennan and Dr. Jacki Horjes working with the district on this process.

School board chair Luke Muszkiewicz said McKennan and Horjes are currently working on pre-screening interviews and will recommend several semi-finalists to the board later this month. Muszkiewicz gave a brief update to the board of trustees during the district's Jan. 12 board meeting.

Muszkiewicz said once the board finalizes the list of semi-finalists, their names and professional biographies will be released and interviews will start being scheduled. The board will then schedule semi-finalist interviews, after which the board will select finalists for the position.

"We will interview each finalist a second time in addition to providing opportunities for our students, families, staff and community members to engage with the finalists," Muszkiewicz said. "After which, the board will select our next superintendent."