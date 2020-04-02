241 COVID-19 cases in Montana, 5 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana hit 241 known COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to numbers from the state, with five deaths reported statewide and 20 hospitalizations.

Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday about 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus. The state's website tracking cases does not have a running tally of that figure so updated information was not available Thursday afternoon

Gallatin County still has by more than double the most cases in the state, at 93.

The state's most populous county, Yellowstone, is next, at 35.

Flathead County has 18; Missoula has 17; Lewis and Clark County has 13; Butte-Silver Bow and Cascade each have 11; Madison, Park, Toole and Lincoln all have six; Lake has four; Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Broadwater have three each; Jefferson has two; and Carbon, Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Liberty all have one.