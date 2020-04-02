241 COVID-19 cases in Montana, 5 deaths

Montana hit 241 known COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to numbers from the state, with five deaths reported statewide and 20 hospitalizations.
Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday about 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus. The state's website tracking cases does not have a running tally of that figure so updated information was not available Thursday afternoon
Gallatin County still has by more than double the most cases in the state, at 93.
The state's most populous county, Yellowstone, is next, at 35.
Flathead County has 18; Missoula has 17; Lewis and Clark County has 13; Butte-Silver Bow and Cascade each have 11; Madison, Park, Toole and Lincoln all have six; Lake has four; Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Broadwater have three each; Jefferson has two; and Carbon, Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Liberty all have one.
Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's five deaths have been there, and there were six cases by Thursday morning.
The Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported Sunday that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19. Among the other deaths in Montana were Jim Tomlin, 77, from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.
More than 5,000 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.
- On Tuesday, Bullock said evictions and foreclosures in the state would pause, as well as utility shutoffs.
- On Monday, he issued an order saying people traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks. He also told people not to come visit the state, but did not ban visitors.
- Montana is under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
Business signage
Safety measures
Empty shelves
"Thank You Healthcare Workers"
Reusable masks
Smiley face mask
Masked skeletons
Crow recreation
Deserted airport
Crow recreation
Believe in Butte
Hooligan's Sports Bar
Unicorn shopping
"I Love You" Butte students and teachers share a moment
Billings playgrounds closed
Seeley Lake
Seeley Lake
Tech lends hospital beds and equipment to St. James for use during the pandemic
Carroll College senior Taryn Neameyer delivers groceries to Yvonne Blackburn Friday at Eagle's Manor.
Broadwater teacher parade
Headframe Spirits makes sanitizer in Butte
Trailhead sanitizer
Montanans ordered to shelter in place
Filling time while furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic
Red Lodge sign
Coronavirus dinosaur
The Northern Hotel
Fire Department personal protective equipment
Teacher Parade
Missoula Children's Theatre tour truck
Face mask on UM griz statue
Cleaning the gym
Supply shortages
Southgate Mall
Butte teachers hand out 'learning packets'
Quarantine
A healthcare worker tests a patient for Covid-19
Health-care workers
Covid-19 tests
TSA employees
Art packs
Butte family makes masks during pandemic
Butte teachers hand out learning packets
Clever marketing
Mountain Line buses
Kindness during a pandemic
Drive-up COVID-19 testing
Paper products in high demand
Empty Caras Park
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Fish and chips
Missoula Costco
Coronavirus kindness in Butte
'Stop the Spread' signs
Lasso the Moon
Sack breakfast
Babcock Theatre sign
Empty shelves and limited supplies
Library books
Business Take-out 2
Coronavirus Cleaning
Gov. Bullock
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.