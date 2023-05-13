The 23rd annual Prickly Pear Land Trust’s "Don’t Fence Me In" Trail Run took place Saturday on Helena’s South Hills Trail system with a record attendance of about 1,100 who ran and walked, not including dogs.

Prickly Pear Land Trust (PPLT) Executive Director Mary Hollow said that celebrating trails is really dear and near to many Montana’s hearts. She thanked the 100s of volunteers who course mark, work traffic control, do check-in’s, the EMTs who volunteer and the businesses who bring food, hydration, physical therapy and more to the race.

“This event personifies Prickly Pear Land Trust’s community and it brings out the best people in this region for the things that we all love about Montana -- trails, conservation, wildlife, water,” Hollow said. “The work that we do is really important right now at this point in the state, so it’s wonderful to see such a turnout and so much support not just for this organization but for these efforts statewide.”

The 30k started at 7:30 a.m., and the 12k fired off at 10 a.m. The two remaining races were 5ks with one starting at 10:30 a.m. and the 5k Dog Walk kicking off at 10:45 a.m.

Bob Walker, who is president of the Montana Trails Coalition and has been volunteering for the race for 15-years described, the race as “Good ol' Helena-friendly.” He highlighted the importance of volunteers and thanked Martin Miller and Mike Roberts who have been volunteering with the race for all 23 years but were away helping run the 30k and 12k.

“Look at the people,” Walker said. “There’s so many people from all over the state who come to this event. It’s fun and not just that, but it’s important to the Prickly Pear Land Trust. This is one of their major events of the year.”

Funds from the race go to support all the work Prickly Pear Land Trust does with community conservation and education of land, water, wildlife and trails in and around Helena.

The biggest PPLT TrailRaisers were the Queens of the Mountains who gathered $3,000, Hollow said. The three young women on the team are in eighth grade at Helena Middle School -- Aven Baker, Megan Glatz and Kelia Gomes; they all ran in the 5k. Baker had been a TrailRaiser with her grandma since she was little and asked her friends to join a team with her last year, where they won as well.

Headquarters for the race was at Anchor Park near the Lewis and Clark Library where all the races began and ended by. After the races there was a celebration with live music, family friendly fun and food from food trucks Old Salt Outpost, Mountain Berry Bowls and Rockstar BBQ and more. Awards were announced around noon.

The winner in the woman’s 30k trail race, Marci Klimek from Bozeman took first place with a time of 2:38:26.1.

She moved to Bozeman about a month ago from southern Oregon by Ashland. She said the Don’t Fence Me In Trial Run was her first running experience in Montana, and she is training to run in Tahoe’s Broken Arrow Skyrace in about a month and wanted to see if she was up for the challenge with today’s race.

“I was like ‘I need to see if I can actually cover the distance in something with elevation, and if I can’t survive this one then’ -- because this is challenging,” said Klimek. “I was looking at it because it’s so different, and I was like ‘Oh my God, it’s almost 4,000 feet of elevation gain.’ Trial by fire, but it went great.”

The winner in the men’s 30k trail race, Zach Perrin from Bozeman, took first place with a time of 2:09:12.6. It was Perrin’s first time running this race on these Helena trails. He’s been running for most of his life but started trail running about a year ago.

“I just like the training of it. It’s a little bit different than roads, and it’s just super fun. Time goes by fast on the trails,” said Perrin. “... I really enjoyed it, and I think I’m going to be back. It’s just an awesome event, happy to be able to support land trust and the trails here.”

A full list of result can be found here.

Photos: Runners traverse the South Hills in the Don't Fence Me In trail run