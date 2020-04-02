227 COVID-19 cases in Montana, 5 deaths

Montana hit 227 known COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to numbers from the state, with five deaths reported statewide and 19 hospitalizations.
Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday about 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus. The state's website tracking cases does not have a running tally of that figure so updated information was not available Thursday morning.
Gallatin County still has by more than double the most cases in the state, at 85.
The state's most populous county, Yellowstone, is next, at 34.
Flathead County has 17; Missoula has 16; Lewis and Clark County has 13; Butte-Silver Bow has 11; Cascade has 10; Madison, Toole and Lincoln all have six; Park has five; Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Broadwater and Lake have three each; Jefferson has two; and Carbon, Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Liberty all have one.
Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's five deaths have been there, and there were six cases by Thursday morning.
The Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported Sunday that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19. Among the other deaths in Montana were Jim Tomlin, 77, from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.
More than 5,000 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.
- On Tuesday, Bullock said evictions and foreclosures in the state would pause, as well as utility shutoffs.
- On Monday, he issued an order saying people traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks. He also told people not to come visit the state, but did not ban visitors.
- Montana is under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
