217 have COVID-19 in Montana; 5 have died

Montana hit 217 known COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with five deaths reported statewide and 17 hospitalizations.

About 32 people had recovered by Tuesday, Gov. Steve Bullock said.

Gallatin County still has more than double the number of cases of any other county, at 79.

Yellowstone County has 32; Flathead has 17; Missoula has 15; Lewis and Clark has 13; Butte-Silver Bow has 11; Cascade has nine; Madison, Tool and Lincoln all have six; Park has five; Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Broadwater and Lake each have three; Jefferson has two; and Carbon, Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Liberty all have one.

Bullock, on a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, announced the fifth death, but provided no additional details. Toole County issued a press release Wednesday saying the death was in their county, the third death there. The county has had six known cases.

