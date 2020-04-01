You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
217 have COVID-19 in Montana; 5 have died
1 comment
editor's pick topical alert featured

217 have COVID-19 in Montana; 5 have died

By the numbers

Montana hit 217 known COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with five deaths reported statewide and 17 hospitalizations.

About 32 people had recovered by Tuesday, Gov. Steve Bullock said.

Gallatin County still has more than double the number of cases of any other county, at 79.

Yellowstone County has 32; Flathead has 17; Missoula has 15; Lewis and Clark has 13; Butte-Silver Bow has 11; Cascade has nine; Madison, Tool and Lincoln all have six; Park has five; Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Broadwater and Lake each have three; Jefferson has two; and Carbon, Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Liberty all have one.

COVID-19 Line Graph

Graph showing the progression in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Montana as of 4/1 at 8:00 AM.

Bullock, on a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, announced the fifth death, but provided no additional details. Toole County issued a press release Wednesday saying the death was in their county, the third death there. The county has had six known cases.

Thirty-two people have recovered. Seventeen have been hospitalized.

The first four people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County

Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.

And on Monday morning, in a video posted to the Toole County Health Department's Facebook page, Blair Tomsheck, who works at the health department, confirmed the second death of a resident there, bringing the statewide total to four. She did not provide information about the person's age, gender or anything else.

More than 5,000 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News