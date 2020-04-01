208 have COVID-19 in Montana; 5 have died

Montana topped 208 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning.
According to numbers from the state, 208 people have tested positive for the virus.
Gallatin County still has more than double the number of cases of any other county, at 76.
Yellowstone County has 32; Missoula, Lewis and Clark and Flathead all have 14; Butte-Silver Bow has 10; Cascade has nine; Madison and Toole each have six; Lincoln has five; Park and Lake each have four; Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Broadwater each have three; Jefferson has two; and Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Liberty all have one case.
Gov. Steve Bullock, on a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, announced the fifth death, but provided no additional details. He added 32 people have recovered. Seventeen have been hospitalized.
The first four people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.
Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.
And on Monday morning, in a video posted to the Toole County Health Department's Facebook page, Blair Tomsheck, who works at the health department, confirmed the second death of a resident there, bringing the statewide total to four. She did not provide information about the person's age, gender or anything else.
By Wednesday morning, COVID-19 tests for 4,981 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.
- On Tuesday, Bullock said evictions and foreclosures in the state would pause, as well as utility shutoffs.
- On Monday, he issued an order saying people traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks. He also told people not to come visit the state, but did not ban visitors.
- Montana is under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
