208 have COVID-19 in Montana; 5 have died

Montana topped 208 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning.

According to numbers from the state, 208 people have tested positive for the virus.

Gallatin County still has more than double the number of cases of any other county, at 76.

Yellowstone County has 32; Missoula, Lewis and Clark and Flathead all have 14; Butte-Silver Bow has 10; Cascade has nine; Madison and Toole each have six; Lincoln has five; Park and Lake each have four; Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Broadwater each have three; Jefferson has two; and Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Liberty all have one case.

Gov. Steve Bullock, on a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, announced the fifth death, but provided no additional details. He added 32 people have recovered. Seventeen have been hospitalized.