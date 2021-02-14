2021 a year of challenges for Glacier National Park, superintendent says

The superintendent of Glacier National Park said 2021 will bring a lot of challenges, including a large road construction project, new federal rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some campgrounds that will remain closed and hurdles to clear in order to reopen the park’s east side.
Jeff Mow on Thursday talked to members of Hometown Helena, an informal group of citizens, business and civic leaders, about the park that he said returns about $500 million annually in direct visitor spending to the Montana economy.
He was introduced by Marshall Gingery, who spent 31 years with the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service, who said Mow was a good communicator who was able to bridge divides.
Glacier National Park was established on May 11, 1910. It is more than 1 million acres, 1,583 square miles and has 746 miles of trails.
Mow, who became superintendent in 2013, called Glacier “Montana’s national park.”
The COVID-19 pandemic did impact the park, closing it from March 24 to June 8. President Joe Biden instituted a mask mandate on federal property, that the face coverings be worn to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Mow said he did not think the mandate would impact park visitors much beyond last year’s state mandate, which was lifted Friday.
He discussed other changes, such as St. Mary’s, Rising Sun and Cut Bank campgrounds on the east side will not be open this year, due to staffing.
Many Glacier and Two Medicine will be open, as will most campsites on the west side of park. He said some may not be fully open. But he said staff is still working on the issue.
He said construction would be a big issue in 2021 and work will continue for a second year on Many Glacier Road repairs.
Mow said the really big deal is the Highway 2 project the state is doing between Hungry Horse and Essex. They believe it will take most of the summer and involve delays and pilot cars that guide travelers through the project.
“That will be a really big deal,” he said.
Mow said officials are looking at options to avoid large traffic backups.
He said even though there was diminished visitation last year, the park was very, very busy.
He said there was a 40% drop in visitors that the park would normally see, but much of that was because the east side was closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
In December, the park reported it had 1.7 million visitors for the year, compared to 3 million the same time the year before.
Mow said one of the most difficult challenges with Glacier is its “seasonality.”
“We have such a short, intense season,” he said, adding the park has one of the steepest visitation curves in the National Park Service. He said so much visitation is tied to when Going-to-the-Sun Road opens.
“Our visitorship shoots up,” he said.
Mow said much of the increase was due to “COVID travelers,” or people coming to the park as a safe venue during the pandemic. He said there was record visitation in the fall.
He said October visitation was up 63% from 2019, up 43% in November and up 86% in December.
Mow said there was a Labor Day spike that made an intense week or so.
Yellowstone and Grand Teton were within 10% of their normal visitation in 2020, despite closing during the pandemic.
“I think Glacier would have been there had the east side of the park not been closed,” he said, adding if there was interest to open the east side this year, the park would be as busy as it was in 2019.
The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council passed a resolution restricting non-essential travel on the reservation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the tribal council is very committed to getting the east entrance open.
“We are confident we can get to where we need to, but we need to get a little work ahead of it,” Mow said.
He said it was at the request of the governor’s office and various counties that the park was closed in March. The U.S. Secretary of the Interior ordered it closed.
He said the Blackfeet Reservation going into a lockdown and closing the east entrance for the summer caused a “bottleneck" of visitors on the west side. He said the park was turning away hundreds, if not thousands of cars. He said people were waiting an hour on Highway 2 to get into the park only to be told the park was full.
He said 2020 was the first time in the history of Glacier that Going-to-the-Sun Road was operated as a one-way in and one-way out venue.
“It was a very, very challenging this year,” he said.
In mid-summer park officials considered a reservations system, but decided against it, saying there were some shortcomings. He said some chambers of commerce have asked him to reconsider.
He said 2020 brought people to Glacier who would not have visited if not for the pandemic. He said many of these people need to be educated about park etiquette.
He also talked about rebuilding the Sperry Chalet, which had been destroyed in a 2017 and has since been rebuilt. He said it reopened last July. He said reservations sell out in a matter of hours.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.