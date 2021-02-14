2021 a year of challenges for Glacier National Park, superintendent says

He discussed other changes, such as St. Mary’s, Rising Sun and Cut Bank campgrounds on the east side will not be open this year, due to staffing.

Many Glacier and Two Medicine will be open, as will most campsites on the west side of park. He said some may not be fully open. But he said staff is still working on the issue.

He said construction would be a big issue in 2021 and work will continue for a second year on Many Glacier Road repairs.

Mow said the really big deal is the Highway 2 project the state is doing between Hungry Horse and Essex. They believe it will take most of the summer and involve delays and pilot cars that guide travelers through the project.

“That will be a really big deal,” he said.

Mow said officials are looking at options to avoid large traffic backups.

He said even though there was diminished visitation last year, the park was very, very busy.

He said there was a 40% drop in visitors that the park would normally see, but much of that was because the east side was closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

In December, the park reported it had 1.7 million visitors for the year, compared to 3 million the same time the year before.

