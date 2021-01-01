2020 hindsight: Helena reflects on 'a really weird year'

“I believe we were caught off guard when it comes to managing COVID-19, because of our government’s inability to manage the pandemic, COVID-19 became a political issue rather than a medical/scientific issue,” he said in an email.

“The political atmosphere/dysfunction in the country hasn’t helped but rather has created the largest division, I believe in this country’s history,” Collins said. “When Americans see other Americans as their enemies, I see us heading down a path of destruction from within.”

But it hasn’t been all bad.

Laura Fix, co-owner of Island Liquor and Wine, said it has been a “banner year” for her business.

When people were staying home during the lockdown in March, she said, they were spending a lot more on home cooking and liquor. People were not just buying beer and wine, but all of it.

Fix said December is typically the store’s busiest month. That 2019 benchmark was cleared in May.

She said while that has been good for her business, she has friends in the bar and restaurant industries who had to close at times during the pandemic.

“I am just saddened how it has been on other industries that have been shut down,” Fix said.