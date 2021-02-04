20-year-old East Helenan dies in single-vehicle crash

A 20-year-old East Helena man died after rolling his vehicle into a ditch on the outskirts of East Helena early Thursday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:50 a.m. Thursday on the 4100 block of Remington Street.
The man, traveling southbound on Shoshone Drive, failed to make a right turn onto Remington Street. The front left tire of his brown GMC Sierra deflated as he entered a borrow pit to the south of the roadway.
MHP said the vehicle rolled a quarter turn and the driver was partially ejected from the cab.
The man was not wearing a seat belt. He suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Troopers said the road was dry, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.