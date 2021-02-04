 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20-year-old East Helenan dies in single-vehicle crash
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

20-year-old East Helenan dies in single-vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car stock image

A 20-year-old East Helena man died after rolling his vehicle into a ditch on the outskirts of East Helena early Thursday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:50 a.m. Thursday on the 4100 block of Remington Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man, traveling southbound on Shoshone Drive, failed to make a right turn onto Remington Street. The front left tire of his brown GMC Sierra deflated as he entered a borrow pit to the south of the roadway.

MHP said the vehicle rolled a quarter turn and the driver was partially ejected from the cab.

The man was not wearing a seat belt. He suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Troopers said the road was dry, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

0 comments
0
0
0
12
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News