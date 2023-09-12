The identities of two men who died in separate crashes last week were released Tuesday.

Michael Paul Wells, 55, of Helena, died in a Sept. 7 crash on Lincoln Road, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.

Wayne Joseph Sinkie, 70, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, died in a Sept. 9 crash near East Helena.

Both men died from multiple blunt force trauma, Dutton said.

A GMC Sierra driven by Wells was going westbound on East Lincoln Road and the Ford F-350 driven by a 45-year-old man was eastbound, authorities said.

The GMC veered into the eastbound lane and struck the Ford F-350 with its bumper. Wells was pronounced dead on arrival, the MHP said. The other man was taken to St. Peter's Health. His condition was not listed on the MHP report.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Sinkie died Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old Helena woman that had turned in front of him, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 3:12 p.m. at Farm View Drive and U.S. Highway 12 at mile marker 54 near East Helena, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

A Roadtrek Motorhome driven by the Helena woman was eastbound on Highway 12 while Sinkie was westbound on his motorcycle. The woman was preparing to turn left onto Access Road and had failed to yield to oncoming traffic, authorities said.

Her vehicle struck the Honda Touring motorcycle.

Sinkie was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the roadside. He died from his injuries, the MHP said. Authorities said he was wearing a helmet.

No further information was immediately available.