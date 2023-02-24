Two juveniles were injured and a man was detained, Helena police said Friday in relation to an incident in which two young males were shot near Ryan Fields.

Police said they received a call at 9:24 p.m. Thursday about the shooting, and the caller said they were transporting the two juveniles to the emergency room.

Officers went to the emergency room and it was verified the two males were suffering gunshot wounds. Police said they found evidence at Ryan Fields, at Custer Avenue and Henderson Street, consistent with the information reported.

An 18-year-old man was identified as the suspect, but had fled the scene, police said. He was located several hours later in the area of the incident. He was detained and the shooting is still being investigated.

Police said from their initial investigation they believe this to be an isolated incident.

No further information was immediately available, police said.

This story will be updated.