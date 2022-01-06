2 Helena school board trustees pay fines for late campaign paperwork

Helena school board Trustees Terry Beaver and Janet Armstrong have agreed to pay fines to the Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices over late campaign paperwork.

Beaver and Armstrong were both investigated by COPP Jeffrey A. Mangan after complaints were filed against them by Darryl Rutherford of Helena in May 2021. The initial complaints accused both Armstrong and Beaver of several violations. A majority of the allegations were determined to be unfounded during the COPP investigation. However, both trustees failed to timely report to the COPP.

For Armstrong, the COPP investigation found that she became a candidate in the 2021 election on March 16, 2021. Thus, an initial campaign finance report was due on or before March 30. Armstrong filed her initial report on April 22. Additionally, it was found that Armstrong declared her candidacy on March 16 and was required to notify the COPP by March 21. She filed her notice of candidacy on April 2.

Per a settlement agreement with the COPP, Armstrong agreed to pay a $200 fine in December 2021. According to Armstrong, she has already paid the fine.

"From my perspective I decided to run close to the deadline and was a complete novice so simply did not know about the 5 days or understand the system," Armstrong said. "I do think the rules regarding political campaigns are important and appreciate the fact that there are standards and transparency."

Beaver declared his candidacy on March 12 and was required to file a statement of candidate with the COPP on or before March 17. The COPP found he didn't file this statement of intent until April 1. Beaver said he planned to pay the fine out of pocket. Beaver acknowledged the violation and said he did not realize the time constraint. He ultimately agreed to pay a fine of $100.

"I've never accepted a penny from anyone nor spent any of my own money on an election," Beaver said.

Both Beaver and Armstrong won election to the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees with around 30% of the vote. Over 21,000 ballots were cast in the election.

"I am grateful to be on the board and serving this community," Armstrong said. "The education of our young is our future and I am committed to supporting the development of critical thinking and socials skills needed for a healthy society now and later. I accept the rulings and will make sure that I am in compliance in the future."

Armstrong is a former United States Air Force officer who was a first time candidate in the election. Beaver, a former Helena High School teacher, won his seventh term on the board in 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.