1st Yellowstone County death; Montana reaches 422 COVID-19 cases

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the patient’s family and loved ones,” said Trisha Gardner, Cascade City-County Health Department health officer in a statement posted to Facebook. “We want to remind our community about the importance of staying at home, and we urge you to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially the most vulnerable.”