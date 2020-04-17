1st Yellowstone County death; Montana reaches 422 COVID-19 cases

The Cascade City-County Health Department reported Friday that county's first death from COVID-19, as did Yellowstone County, bringing the total deaths statewide to 10.
The Cascade County death was a woman over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, the department said.
The Yellowstone County death was a man in his 50s.
“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the patient’s family and loved ones,” said Trisha Gardner, Cascade City-County Health Department health officer in a statement posted to Facebook. “We want to remind our community about the importance of staying at home, and we urge you to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially the most vulnerable.”
Montana reached 422 known COVID-19 cases Friday morning, with at least 233 recoveries statewide and 21 actively hospitalized.
That's a rise of seven new cases from Thursday.
The state saw its eighth death Thursday, a person from Toole County. That marked the fourth person to die in the county of 4,800, where there is an outbreak of cases there in an assisted living center.
On Monday, the state saw its seventh death, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with pre-existing health conditions.
There have been a cumulative 54 hospitalizations and 10,244 tests run at the state lab in Helena. That figure does not account for tests run at private laboratories.
Of the eight deaths, information provided by counties or families about five of the people shows that they were older.
Gallatin County remained the state's hot spot, with 142 cases.
The state's 1.06 million residents are under a stay-at-home order that runs through April 24, though that could be extended.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.