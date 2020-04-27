1st Gallatin County death from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As some businesses around the state resume opening their doors to customers Monday, the state continued on a downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, adding one laboratory-confirmed case since Sunday.

That brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 449, and the number of recoveries to 352.

Gallatin County on Monday announced its first death from the virus, bringing the statewide total to 15.

Gov. Steve Bullock released a statement following the death.

“Each loss of life in Montana serves as a reminder of just how serious this disease is, particularly for those most vulnerable," Bullock said. "As our hearts go out to the family and friends of this Montanan, we must reaffirm our continued vigilance in keeping our fellow Montanans healthy and safe.”

The person who died as a man over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized, according to a press release from the county.