1st Gallatin County death from COVID-19

As some businesses around the state resume opening their doors to customers Monday, the state continued on a downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, adding one laboratory-confirmed case since Sunday.
That brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 449, and the number of recoveries to 352.
Gallatin County on Monday announced its first death from the virus, bringing the statewide total to 15.
Gov. Steve Bullock released a statement following the death.
“Each loss of life in Montana serves as a reminder of just how serious this disease is, particularly for those most vulnerable," Bullock said. "As our hearts go out to the family and friends of this Montanan, we must reaffirm our continued vigilance in keeping our fellow Montanans healthy and safe.”
The person who died as a man over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized, according to a press release from the county.
The new case added Monday was in Yellowstone County, bringing the cumulative cases there to 79.
The state's tracking website also recently added a map showing active COVID-19 cases by county.
While Gallatin County has led the state in the number of cumulative cases, reaching 146 Monday, the map showed it only had two active cases Monday, compared to 19 in Yellowstone County and 13 in Missoula.
On Sunday, following the lifting of a month-long stay at home order, several churches around the state tested the waters of a gradual reopening, holding services with attendees spread out among pews or in some cases gathering outside.
On Monday, retail outlets in many parts of the state may reopen with strict distancing measures in place. Some counties, however, are taking a more cautious approach than under the guidelines Bullock laid out last week.
