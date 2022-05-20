1975 Montana champ from Helena recalls lessons from National Spelling Bee

In 1975, Marie Grose Campbell — then a 14-year-old eighth-grader at C.R. Anderson School in Helena — won the Treasure State Spelling Bee and a trip to the 48th annual National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

She represented Lee Newspapers of Montana. Now, 47 years after winning the state bee and going to the National Spelling Bee, Campbell is a third-grade instructor at Basha Elementary School in Chandler, Arizona.

“I tell my students that spelling is important because people need to be able to read what you’ve written, and your writing is also judged on spelling and handwriting when it is on display,” she said.

Winning a seat in the National Spelling Bee “taught me the importance of education, of working hard and being determined, of setting goals and working to achieve them.”

Those are words of wisdom for eighth-grader Ellette Whitcomb from Sussex School in Missoula, who won this year’s Treasure State Spelling Bee in March.

Whitcomb will represent the area in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee the week of Memorial Day at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. There will be 234 competitors in this year’s national contest. Actor LeVar Burton will serve as host of the national semifinals and finals to be televised live on ION and Bounce on June 1 and 2.

Campbell said winning the Treasure State Spelling Bee and going to the National Spelling Bee were unforgettable experiences.

“It was my first trip to Washington, D.C., our first family trip on a plane, maybe even my first trip on a plane,” she said.

The two-day spelling competition was sandwiched into a week of sightseeing and parties for the spellers and their families.

“We toured so many places, ran through the rain at night to see the monuments, and visited our state senator, Mike Mansfield, at the Capitol,” she said.

Mansfield, a Democrat, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1943-1953 and in the U.S. Senate from 1953 to 1977. He was the longest-serving Senate Majority Leader and helped get Great Society programs through the Senate. He died in 2001.

Campbell was greeted by the state’s other senator, Lee Metcalf, at the airport in Helena, when she returned from Washington. Metcalf, also a Democrat, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1953 to 1961 and in the U.S. Senate from 1961 until his death in 1978.

As a special treat in 1975, Will Geer, the actor who played Grandpa Walton on the iconic 1970s TV show The Waltons, was on hand throughout the week to film a TV special about the National Spelling Bee. He mingled with the spellers and their families, went on sightseeing excursions with them, and performed a monologue for them.

There were 79 contestants and Campbell was speller No. 79, the last to approach the microphone in each round.

“I was super nervous because I had to wait so long, being the last contestant,” she said.

Campbell survived through the first four rounds, and then tripped on the word “knish,” a Jewish single-serve pie filled with meat, potatoes and other ingredients.

“I think I spelled it ‘k-a-n-i-s-h,’” she said. “I had never heard the word before, and it wasn't one I'd studied. After the bee, my parents took me out to try one.”

She placed 49th and earned $50 in prize money.

The 1975 winner was Hugh Tosteson Garcia of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the first contestant from outside the 50 United States to win the National Spelling Bee. He received $1,000, a trophy cup, a plaque, and a ruby-set medal.

Campbell went on to earn her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Carroll College, where her mother had been on the music faculty.

She moved to Arizona in 1983, following her boyfriend, Dave, and his family, who had moved there from Montana.

She and Dave have now been married for 34 years, and they have two grown children.

Campbell earned her master's degree in elementary education from Arizona State University and has a reading endorsement from Northern Arizona University.

“I’m in year 33 of teaching elementary school,” she said. “I love teaching third grade because the kids are still curious and excited about learning, and I always try to make it fun and engaging.”

In her spare time, Campbell enjoys reading, traveling, scrapbooking, and spending time with family.

Campbell said she’s occasionally told friends and colleagues ― and her students ― about competing in the National Spelling Bee.

“The really cool thing is that my nephew, Andrew Grose, from Wisconsin, qualified for the bee in 2009 and 2010,” she said. “I went both years to watch him participate. In 2010, he placed fifth.”

Seeing the National Spelling Bee from the other side was eye opening, especially with how much the contest has changed.

“I helped Andrew study a little bit a few months before his second bee when we were in California visiting, but they hired a spelling coach and his mom did a lot of the practicing with him,” she said. “The competition was at a completely different level from when I competed, with all of the media coverage, the planned events, and the high stakes prizes.”

Longtime journalist Amy (Ragsdale) Blakely of Knoxville, Tennessee, was one of the 79 participants in the 1975 National Spelling Bee. She has spent the past two years hunting down the competitors for a special project and has interviewed 46. More on Blakely's work can be found here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0