1972 Constitutional Convention delegates named conservationists of the year

He said the previous constitution didn’t respect privacy or the right to know.

“You held them to account by telling every resident that they had right to a healthful environment and no one can take that right from you," Schweitzer said. “I don’t know where the rest of the states are in the last 50 years. But I know when you wrote those words you were the first."

Fellow delegate Arlyne Reichert, now 95, also attended Wednesday's event.

"This is so nostalgic for us. I can just close my eyes and imagine all 100 of the delegates standing here," Reichert said. "Being part of this convention was so thrilling."

She said most if not all the delegates opposed at least some of the constitution the group drafted, which by her account speaks to the bipartisan effort it took to get it ratified.

"We decided to sit alphabetically, so there goes the partisan politics," she said, recalling the initial meeting of the convention. "Instead of concentrating on partisan politics, we concentrated on the issues. That made all the difference in really being able to write this constitution."

She added she hopes future generations of Montana policymakers will look to that convention for inspiration and return to concentrating on the real issues.