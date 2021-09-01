1972 Constitutional Convention delegates named conservationists of the year

The Montana Environmental Information Center awarded the 1972 Constitutional Convention delegates the organization's Conservationist of the Year award during a ceremony at the Capitol Wednesday.
Six of the 13 living delegates attended the event along with former Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer and members of MEIC.
MEIC Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs Anne Hedges called the delegates' work on environmental provisions "visionary" and said it had taken too long for MEIC to honor their achievement.
"We are forever grateful as are our children and our children's children," Hedges said.
Part II, Section 3 of the state constitution deals with inalienable rights and includes "the right to a clean and healthful environment" among them.
Part IX is entirely dedicated to environmental concerns, including water rights, cultural resources and environmental protections.
"The environmental provisions were perhaps the hardest fought of all the provisions," 1972 Constitutional Convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson told the crowd. "But they are only words on a paper. It takes a concerted effort to make these rights real."
Schweitzer said the constitution the 1972 Convention crafted recognized that all the people should be involved in government, noting that 28 of the 100 delegates were women.
“Today, that doesn’t sound all that great, but for its time it was very progressive,” he said.
He said the previous constitution didn’t respect privacy or the right to know.
“You held them to account by telling every resident that they had right to a healthful environment and no one can take that right from you," Schweitzer said. “I don’t know where the rest of the states are in the last 50 years. But I know when you wrote those words you were the first."
Fellow delegate Arlyne Reichert, now 95, also attended Wednesday's event.
"This is so nostalgic for us. I can just close my eyes and imagine all 100 of the delegates standing here," Reichert said. "Being part of this convention was so thrilling."
She said most if not all the delegates opposed at least some of the constitution the group drafted, which by her account speaks to the bipartisan effort it took to get it ratified.
"We decided to sit alphabetically, so there goes the partisan politics," she said, recalling the initial meeting of the convention. "Instead of concentrating on partisan politics, we concentrated on the issues. That made all the difference in really being able to write this constitution."
She added she hopes future generations of Montana policymakers will look to that convention for inspiration and return to concentrating on the real issues.
Fellow delegate Gene Harbaugh said he remains in awe of the relatively young age many of the delegates were at the time of the convention. Ellingson, the youngest delegate, was only 24 when she represented her corner of the state. Bob Campbell was only 31.
Harbaugh said it was those young delegates who were the driving force behind much of the constitution's environmental provisions.
"What we have in the constitution were these young upstarts who looked down the road and realized we were not writing a constitution just for today," he said. "It's important to remember it was the young delegates who did that."
Campbell said the state universities had their graduate students primed, recalling a "6-foot stack of paper" containing nearly every old state constitution he had to read through prior to his attendance of the convention.
"We had the research done plus the enthusiasm," he said.
Ellingson said it demonstrates the level of impact young Montanans can have in today's politics.
"If you're committed and prepared, there's just no end to the difference you can make in your community," she said.
Staff writer Cameron Kia Weix and Phil Drake contributed to this story.