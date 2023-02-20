Wild Montana and the Winter Wildlands Alliance are hosting the 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival this weekend at Simperman Hall on the Carroll College campus.

Shows are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

There are 12 short films being shown, most of which have a running time of 5-10 minutes.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the matinees and at 6 p.m. for the Saturday show. The festival will feature short films that tell compelling and entertaining stories about the backcountry, recreation and environmental preservation.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 12 and under. To purchase tickets, go to https://winterwildlands.org/tourschedule. This event sells out, so people are encouraged to arrive early.

Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact Anne Jolliff at Wild Montana at 406-443-7350, ajolliff@wildmontana.org.

You can view the film lineup at https://winterwildlands.org/bcff-2022-23-film-line-up

Helena festival attendees will have a chance to win a travel chair donated by The Basecamp. Sierra Nevada beer and other refreshments will he available for purchase.

Proceeds from the film festival benefit Wild Montana’s Wild Divide Chapter and support their scholarship program along with other local Wild Montana initiatives.

Sarah Ryan, communications manager for Wild Montana, said she sees the film festival growing every year in terms of activism, community building and education.

“What I see every year is that the backcountry winter community is getting broader, more diverse and inclusive,” she said. “It’s also become interested in how we protect our winters and how we respond to climate change.”

Wild Montana works with communities to protect the state’s wild heritage, outdoor traditions and quiet beauty.

Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildland and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public land through education, outreach and advocacy.