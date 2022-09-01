‘15 years later, Nora comes back’: ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ opens at Grandstreet

Whatever happened to Nora after she walked out and slammed the door in “A Doll’s House,” the classic play by Henrik Ibsen?

In “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” you get to find out.

Fifteen years later, there’s a knock on the door of the Helmer residence, and Nora walks in the same door she used to exit her old life.

Where has she been the past 15 years?

And what happened to her husband and three young children while she was gone?

Find out when “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” opens at Grandstreet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and runs through Sept. 11.

A smart, new sequel written in 2017 by Lucas Hnath has garnered critical acclaim and full theater houses, as well as a bevy of Tony Award nominations for the Broadway production.

The play picks up where Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” left off, but you don’t need to know the original play to enjoy this one.

Nora had forged her father’s name to a check in order to take her husband, Torvald, to a warm climate, where he could recover from a deadly illness.

Torvald had been furious when he found out Nora signed a loan, even though it saved his life.

Following the confrontation and what it revealed about her marriage, Nora walked out – slamming the door behind her.

What happened to her is one of the great puzzles about one of theater’s most famous women characters, said artistic director Jeff Downing.

It’s particularly intriguing since Nora was walking out on her husband in 1879 Norway.

“It’s a great piece,” said Downing. “It’s at the top of the list of most-produced plays, so we’re excited we got our hands on it.”

Her behavior was considered absolutely shocking.

“Just for a woman to leave her husband was unthinkable,” said Downing.

It was so shocking and scandalous that many theaters refused to produce the play, said director Mary Lee Larison.

A German theater company actually rewrote the ending.

So, why is Nora returning?

And what does her youngest child, Emmy, and her husband, Torvald, think when she walks back through the door in 1894?

“I love plays with really meaty roles for actors to sink their teeth into,” said Downing.

“The play is really smart….It’s not black-and-white. Throughout the course of the play, you find your allegiances shifting,” as different characters share their perspectives, he said. “It’s also surprisingly funny.”

There are other surprises as well.

The two leads, Sabrina Malecek, playing Nora, and Kevin Mathews as her estranged husband, Torvald, are more associated with Helena musicals than dramas.

This will be the first nonmusical for Mathews who has sung a number of memorable roles, including that of Jean Valjean in Grandstreet’s powerhouse production of “Les Misérables.”

Malecek gave a dominant performance as Judas in The Myrna Loy’s 2019 production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and recently appeared as the Acrobat in Grandstreet’s production of “Matilda.”

A Carroll College theater graduate, Malecek is also an aerialist and acrobat who worked a couple of years with Cirque du Soleil and now runs her own aerial fitness company in Helena.

The play is an emotional rollercoaster, said Larison. “It’s not a stuffy drawing room play. Nora on stage for 90 minutes is a tour de force.”

“I wanted to be in this show because the original ‘Doll House’ is so iconic,” said Malecek. “It is one of the first pieces of feminist playwriting, although Ibsen swore up and down it was not a feminist show and that Nora was supposed to be a villain.”

Apparently, Ibsen was appalled that women were drawn to Nora’s character.

(It turns out, Ibsen was no hero in the creation of this play, which he wrote about a friend he refused to help when she was in dire financial need.)

There was and still is enormous stigma that Nora walked out the door and disappeared leaving behind her husband, and particularly. her children, said Malecek.

The points it raises are still very timely.

The play is being performed during a time when the U.S. government and states are making decisions around women’s bodies, she said, and “there is still an expectation that women have more responsibility for children and families than men do. This show is calling out that fact.”

For Kevin Mathews, this play offers a certain freedom. It’s a chance for him to step out and try something new and challenging.

“I’ve done a fair amount of theater – all musicals. I’ve been interested in doing nonmusicals for the challenge of it."

He sees his character Thorvald as a rigid, traditional male.

“He’s the manager of a bank. His standing in society and the perceptions other people have of him are one of his paramount values that drives him.

“When Nora comes back …it threatens that standing.

“He’s kind of constrained and restricted. In one point of the play, Nora calls him ‘constipated.’

“The play goes very fast. The whole thing is almost frenetic.

“When the door opens, it’s like a hurricane came through.”

Performances run Thursday, Sept. 1, - Sunday, Sept. 11, with shows Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Grandstreet Theatre is located in downtown Helena at 325 N. Park Ave.

To order tickets, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 406-447-1574 or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Ticket prices are $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.

Note: Two American Sign Language Interpreters, Molly Verseput and Dana Walls, will be performing with the cast of “A Doll's House, Part 2” on Saturday, Sept. 10.

If you go What: “A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and runs through Sept. 11. Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Where: Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave. Cost: $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and Under Contact: Call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 406-447-1574 Or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com. Also: Suggested for mature audiences because of some profanity. Note: Two ASL Interpreters will perform with the cast of “A Doll's House, Part 2” on Saturday, Sept. 10.