12 seniors graduate from St. Andrew School

Twelve high school seniors graduated from St. Andrew School during a May 22 commencement ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Helena.

Only the students' immediate families were allowed to attend because of social distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was officiated by Monsignor Kevin O’Neill with assistance from Fr. Nathan Scheidecker, Fr. Christopher Lebsock and Mr. Michael Vreeburg. The music was provided by Mr. Jason Phillips and Ms. Sophia Rodigues. Mr. Dan Bartleson was able to live stream the service for those who were unable to attend.

During the ceremony, the seniors said they were grateful for the education provided by St. Andrew School and encouraged others to consider enrolling. Many of the students will go on to pursue college degrees, and one plans to enter the Armed Forces after college.

St. Andrew School has been closed for the last few months due to the pandemic, and its students completed their school year via distance learning.

