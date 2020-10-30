11th Ave. to be closed for construction

The city of Helena will close 11th Avenue between Roberts and Oakes streets and Sanders Street between Ninth and 11th avenues for stormwater construction beginning Tuesday, according to a news release.

The work is expected to continue through Nov. 6. Traffic will be rerouted south and along Ninth Avenue.

Traffic control signs will be in place to alert drivers of these closures, according to the news release sent out Friday.

"No street parking is allowed in the work zone and detour route during this project," the news release stated. "Vehicles parked in the scheduled work zone and detour route will be towed to the nearest adjacent street at the City’s expense."

The work is weather dependent and may be postponed in the event of snow or rain. City staff said they will provide updated information as needed.

Questions and concerns are to be directed to Matt Culpo at 406-422-6147.

"Staff would like to thank the public for their patience while we perform this job and for giving the crew ample room to safely complete the work," the news release stated.

