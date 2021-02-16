110-year-old Bill Roberts Golf Course clubhouse building comes down

A 110-year-old Helena building with a storied history was laid to rest this week as a crew demolished the old Bill Roberts Golf Course clubhouse.

The building had a life like a three-act play.

In the first act, the building built in 1911 housed the domestic science department of the first Helena High School. It stood about 140 feet north of the still standing Seventh Avenue Gym, according to Kennon Baird, curator of Helena As She Was, an online database of Helena history at helenahistory.org.

For the second act, the building took on the role of school district headquarters in 1935, when Helena High School relocated to Rodney Street, where Helena Middle School stands today.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And for its final act, the building was purchased by the City of Helena in 1983 and relocated to Bill Roberts Golf Course, where it was used as a clubhouse until 2018, when the city upgraded to a new $2.3 million clubhouse.