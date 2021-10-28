 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
102821-ir-yrt-cover
0 comments
editor's pick

102821-ir-yrt-cover

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shrek: The Musical

The cast of 'Shrek: The Musical' rehearse a scene Tuesday night for the upcoming Carroll College production.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

SHREK THE MUSICAL

Fractured fairy tale about lovable ogre comes to Carroll College

PAGE 4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News