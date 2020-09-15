$100K bond set for former Carroll student in rape case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Carroll College student accused of rape and secretly filming women using the bathroom made an initial appearance in justice court in Helena on Monday.

Connor Andrew Jones, 22, is charged with 18 felony counts of surreptitious visual observation, two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and one count of sexual abuse to children. Jones was arrested in Colorado in late August and transferred to Lewis and Clark County. At the hearing, Judge Michael Swingley set his bond at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 23 and, pending transfer to district court, an arraignment is set for Oct. 27. Around that time a district court judge will be assigned to the case.

Jones' case first came to light when a faculty member at Carroll College noticed some unusual files on a storage device in January 2020. Upon further examination, the faculty member realized it appeared to show images of women using the bathroom with no knowledge of being filmed. Another person recognized Jones' on-campus apartment in the images.