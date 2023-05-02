May 1 used to be an average day for Heather Robbins and her family until the banality of it was forever stolen away.

On this date 10 years ago around 10:30 p.m., 16-year-old Justine Smith and 51-year-old Mildred “Kay” Richard, both from Helena, were hit head-on by a drunken driver. Smith died at the scene, and Richard died later at St. Peter’s Health.

They were on their way home.

Justine was Robbins’ daughter, and Kay was her mother.

The night of the accident, Robbins recalled getting a phone call that said her mother was in an accident with one of her friends, but she knew that her mother never drove her friends around.

“When I finally got there, they finally realized that my daughter was with her, and my world just crumbled into pieces,” Robbins said.

She said the only reason she got through it was because of her “lifesavers,” her two friends of many years, Dawn and Amy Pellicane. She said Dawn’s daughter was best friends with Justine, and they did everything together.

Pellicane wrote that Kay was like a mom to her and many others and that Justine was “an incredible young lady.” She called the loss of them both “so giant and not one that weathers with time.” Pellicane stated that she’s lost four people from drunken drivers in a mile and a half stretch on Highway 12.

Each year, family and friends gather with Robbins near the two white crosses off Highway 12 at the purple "K" and "J" memorial on the hill in remembrance. Robbins put the memorial there on the one-year anniversary, and each year she touches it up and plants new flowers. They light lanterns and candles in memory of those they know who have died by drunken driving, and this year, they lit 150.

“It just sucks because we’ve had so many firsts without them,” Robbins said. “My little boy doesn’t remember them because he was so young, so that’s why I try to keep the memories alive.”

Justine would be 26 today, and she was a student at Capital High School when she died. Robbins has two other children, a 15-year-old daughter Meadow and an 11-year-old son Ethan. She stated the accident turned her into a helicopter mom, and even now, she struggles with letting her kids go places in the car with people.

“I try, I put a smile on my face and I do the best I can do for my other two,” Robbins said. “It’s been nine years since I hit rock bottom after the accident, and it has taken me nine years to get my sh*t together.”

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Arielle Schescke. She was found guilty of two felony counts of vehicular homicide under the influence on Sept. 24, 2013. For both counts, she received 20 years to the Montana State Women’s Prison with 10 suspended; the counts run consecutively, meaning back to back. Her parole hearing is May 9.

For the past five years, Robbins has called into Schescke’s parole hearings asking them not to let her out because Schescke has expressed she would return to Helena if released on parole. Heather stated that the woman has never apologized or showed any remorse.

“It’s always about her and when she’s talking, it’s always ‘Me, me, me’ or ‘I, I, I,” said Robbins. “The only thing she’s ever said to my family was right before she got sentenced. She said she was sorry there wasn’t a Hallmark card out there for my family.”

Robbins wishes that vehicular homicide under the influence was labeled as a violent crime. Having Schescke come up for parole every year in May has taken a toll on her and her family because it’s the same month she lost her mom and daughter.

“It’s such a heartache to have to go through it every year,” said Robbins. “... We can’t get a break from March to May, and we hate these three months. I got (Justine’s) birthday in March, then the anniversary of them passing, then my mom’s birthday and then mother’s day.”

Robbins said that she felt Justine and Kay were at the 10-year memorial Monday night.

“That’s why I like to go there because that’s where they were last,” Robbins said. “I’ll go out there every once in a while by myself, with nobody, and just sit there.”