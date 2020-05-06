$10 million available for childcare providers affected by COVID-19

About $3 million of the funding will be available for low-income and at-risk children through Best Beginnings scholarships. The state health department will pay providers through scholarships even if children are not attending. The scholarships, the state said, will let families bring their children back to providers when they return to work and help keep providers open.

Jamie Palagi, administrator of the Early Childhood and Family Support Division in the health department, said that's important for continuity of care for children.

“Maintaining relationships between a child care teacher and the child is crucial for children’s security and positive development,” Palagi said. The state will also reimburse facilities that closed temporarily once they reopen.

The rest of the funding will go toward temporary child care needs, such as helping a hospital set up a place for the children of employees to get care while employees are on shift.

More information about the funding and how to apply is available at bestbegennings.mt.gov.

Earlier this week, Bullock announced plans for how the state will spend $123 million of the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding through emergency grants targeted at small businesses, homeowners and renters and nonprofits. Those grants become available Thursday. More information on that money is available at http://covidrelief.mt.gov.

