$10 million available for child care providers affected by COVID-19

"Many providers ... don't have a lot of reserves and have pretty lean operating budgets," said Jamie Palagi, administrator of the Early Childhood and Family Support Division in the state health department. "Any time they're not providing services or receiving revenue, that causes us concern because they're so essential to supporting the economy."

About $3 million of the funding will be available for low-income and at-risk children through Best Beginnings scholarships. The state health department will pay providers through scholarships even if children are not attending. The scholarships, the state said, will let families bring their children back to providers when they return to work and help keep providers open.

Palagi said that's important for continuity of care for children.

“Maintaining relationships between a child care teacher and the child is crucial for children’s security and positive development,” Palagi said. The state will also reimburse facilities that closed temporarily once they reopen.

Around the state, about 38% of child care providers suspended services due to COVID-19. The department said it hopes funding will help them re-open.