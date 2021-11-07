1 teen killed, 3 injured in crash northwest of Helena

A 17-year-old boy died and three other teens were injured Sunday when the vehicle they were in veered off the road, returned to the roadway and went into a skid, then overturned and ejected one of the occupants, officials said.

All were from Helena, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. at Birdseye Road and Paso Fina Lane northwest of Helena, MHP officials said.

The Nissan Frontier was westbound on Birdseye Road and traveling at a high rate of speed when it dropped off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle began to skid sideways. It ran off the right side of the road and overturned, officials said.

One occupant was ejected and the others were extricated.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on arrival, officials said. He had not been wearing a seat belt.

Three females, ages 18, 17 and 15, were injured. They were all taken to St. Peter’s Health. They reportedly were wearing seat belts, officials said.

Speed was suspected to be the cause of the crash.

