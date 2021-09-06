1 dead, 2 injured in Flathead County crash

A 32-year-old Deer Lodge man died Monday when the car he was driving in Flathead County went around another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pickup truck head-on, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred about 2 p.m. at mile marker 101 on U.S. Highway 2 near Marion, the MHP said. The Deer Lodge man was driving a 2004 Chrysler Sebring convertible westbound and passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The Sebring collided head-on with a 1998 Dodge pickup truck pulling a camper trailer, authorities said. The pickup and trailer rolled down an embankment. The Sebring went off the right side of the road.

The Deer Lodge man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the occupants in the pickup, a 23-year-old man from Kalispell and a 24-year-old woman from Whitefish, were injured and taken to Logan Health. A 4-year-old girl from Whitefish in the pickup was not injured.

The Deer Lodge man was not wearing a seat belt, the MHP said. The occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts.

Drugs and speed were listed as factors in the crash, the MHP said.

