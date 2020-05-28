1+1=1 Gallery highlights ‘Young Voices’ show

Like most folks, art lovers are going through trying times with the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s trying for the artists.
Trying for the gallery owners.
And trying for the art-loving public who enjoy attending exhibits and meeting the artists.
1+1=1 Gallery is in the final week of its Young Voices 2020 exhibit, which ends May 30.
This is the fourth annual Young Voices show, and in normal times, there would be a crush of people at the gallery for the artist reception and art talks.
Alas, the gallery is too small to allow for much social distancing, so gallery owner Maureen Shaughnessy re-invented the show virtually.
Ranging in ages from 10-17, the artists include Ciana Williams, Isaiah Abelin, Scarlet Carpenter, Ivey FitzGerald, Evey Linden, Justin Terry, Ema Terry and Dalton Hudoba.
This year, Shaughnessy recorded their artist talks and posted them online with a portrait shot and photos of their works.
Although it’s been fun taping the interviews, she regrets “they didn’t get feedback from the audience.”
“Even though they are usually nervous, they really enjoy answering questions,” said Shaughnessy of the typical Young Voices art opening, when the students give their artist talks.
“It’s not just art they made in a classroom, it’s something that they’re trying to express to the world.”
The students also enjoy doing all the exhibit preparation, from selecting the art, to framing it and hanging it and also doing the front window decor.
“All the planning teaches them a lot of life skills,” Shaughnessy said.
Per usual, the students will share the proceeds of their art sales with two local nonprofits.
This year, they researched area nonprofits and chose to donate 50 percent of their art sales to Helena Food Share Kid Packs and the Humane Society. The gallery owners will donate all of their 50 percent share to the nonprofits, as well, for a total of 75 percent of the proceeds going to the nonprofits.
You can meet the artists at https://1plus1is1.com/events/young-voices-2020/.
To see their works, click on the artist’s picture, and their video-talk and art will appear.
Click on an artwork to see more detail and information about the piece.
To purchase a piece, click on the “inquire” button by the work, and the gallery will contact you for the sale and delivery. Deliveries in Helena are free.
“We do a variety of different media,” said Shaughnessy of her art classes.
“This year we had a lot of watercolors and 3-dimensional sculpture.
“The teens did these large, fun almost 3D paintings out of scraps of wood they cut with a band saw, put together and painted with bright colors — painted wood collages.”
Younger students made boats out of driftwood and found objects.
“They also did relief prints with linoleum blocks and 3-dimensional paper sculptures to hang on the wall.
“I’m not really teaching a technique, such as watercolor,” Shaughnessy said. “My goal is to shake them up and get them into creative expression through various different media.”
One of her longtime students, 15-year-old Justin Terry, has been taking art classes with Shaughnessy the past six years.
“Art helps me express my feelings because I can put everything I am feeling into my artwork with different colors and textures in a piece of art.
“I think my style has definitely changed throughout the years, especially the past few years — there’s definitely some progression. When I started, it was scribbling. Now, I look at composition and know what I’m doing more.
“I think the classes are a great way to not only do something for the summer, but a way to make a lot of great friends with people who have similar interests. It’s a really close group of people...so that’s nice.”
Ten-year-old Ciana Williams’ favorite medium is linoleum block printing.
“It’s really soothing to carve and print,” she said.
She also created a watercolor of colorful dots for the show that she particularly likes: “One piece that gives me a lot of emotions is ‘Fireworks,’ because when there are a lot of fireworks going on at the same time, it makes me feel excited or happy, like at the Symphony Under the Stars, when all of the fireworks go off at the same time.”
Like Terry, she enjoys art classes.
“I like the art that I do there and I like seeing all the people there. It’s really fun.”
It’s also a lot of fun for Shaughnessy.
So much so, that Shaughnessy and her husband, Tim Carney, remodeled the back third of the gallery into an expanded art classroom.
Unfortunately, soon afterwards, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, requiring all the art classes to move to Zoom.
This summer, now that some COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, Shaughnessy is planning a series of socially-distanced art classes in the studio for adults and kids (see sidebars).
Another thing that COVID-19 spurred, is promoting the gallery’s shows and inventory online and highlighting them more through social media.
In June, the gallery plans to focus on a show that will likely be called “FLOW,” featuring the best of 1+1=1 works by the artists they represent.
1+1=1 Gallery is located at 434 N Last Chance Gulch, 431-9931, email info@1plus1is1.com or visit https://1plus1is1.com/.
