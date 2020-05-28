1+1=1 Gallery highlights ‘Young Voices’ show

“This year we had a lot of watercolors and 3-dimensional sculpture.

“The teens did these large, fun almost 3D paintings out of scraps of wood they cut with a band saw, put together and painted with bright colors — painted wood collages.”

Younger students made boats out of driftwood and found objects.

“They also did relief prints with linoleum blocks and 3-dimensional paper sculptures to hang on the wall.

“I’m not really teaching a technique, such as watercolor,” Shaughnessy said. “My goal is to shake them up and get them into creative expression through various different media.”

One of her longtime students, 15-year-old Justin Terry, has been taking art classes with Shaughnessy the past six years.

“Art helps me express my feelings because I can put everything I am feeling into my artwork with different colors and textures in a piece of art.

“I think my style has definitely changed throughout the years, especially the past few years — there’s definitely some progression. When I started, it was scribbling. Now, I look at composition and know what I’m doing more.