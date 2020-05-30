Kimberly Pepper column: The good graces of God are always at hand

Over the weekend, a family member updated me on the lives of some of our family and friends.
There were events to celebrate – births, graduations, and good health; and to lament - hospitalizations, surgeries, fragile health, and loss of independence, finances, security, and identity. Next we talked about the worries and sadnesses, related to COVID-19. Joys and sorrows balanced as on scales, and on this day the sorrows seemed to win.
Then, with the joys celebrated, suffering named, and empathy shared, my relative was ready to shift to another subject. So with a compassionate sigh and the words, "There but for the grace of God go I," off she went to talk about her garden.
My mind did not transition so quickly. “There but for the grace of God go I” is one of those expressions to which we might not give very much weight when we say it or when we hear it. To be sure there is really nothing wrong with the expression. If this is one's go-to for strength and comfort in times of a hurting heart, then planting one's feet in the solid ground of gratitude for what we have been given is indeed a firm foundation on which to stand.
But the phrase does make me squirm sometimes, because it suggests that when we encounter challenging circumstances that last for a brief period of time or perhaps endure, that when we are walking through a global pandemic with myriad losses and compounding grief, that grace is not present. That somehow if grace was at hand, those other circumstances would not also be at hand.
Nitpicky, I know. Yet, grace has become one of those words that we throw around so often that it can be emptied of its import.
In her book “Traveling Mercies,” Anne Lamott describes grace as "the force that infuses our lives and keeps letting us off the hook. It is unearned love -- the love that goes before, that greets us on the way. It's the help you receive when you have no bright ideas left, when you are empty and desperate and have discovered that your best thinking and most charming charm have failed you.
Grace is the light or electricity or juice or breeze that takes you from that isolated place and puts you with others who are as startled and embarrassed and eventually grateful as you are to be there."
She tells a story of a very public failure she experienced, and then she writes, "My fear of failure has been lifelong and deep. If you are what you do, and you do poorly, what then? It's over; you're wiped out. All those prophecies you heard in the dark have come true, and people can see the real you, see what you a fraud you are."
But then she remembered what one of her friends who is a priest once said to her. "Grace is having a commitment to, or at least an acceptance of, being ineffective and foolish. Our bottled charm is the main roadblock to drinking that clear cool glass of love."
She concludes, "I do not understand the mystery of grace -- only that it meets us where we are but does not leave us where it found us. It can be received gladly or grudgingly, in big gulps or in tiny tastes, like a deer at the salt."
God’s presence with us is woven throughout Scripture. In Genesis, God repeatedly promises Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebekah, and Jacob and Rachel, that “I am with you, and I will keep you wherever you go.” In Isaiah, God promises that even when treading in flooding waters and walking through fire, “I will be with you, because you are precious in my eyes, and honored, and I love you. Fear not, for I am with you.” The psalmist sings of God who keeps every moment of our lives (Psalm 121), and who is present with us no matter how far away we seem (Psalm 139). Jesus, on the night of the Last Supper with his disciples, promises “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.” When he appeared to the disciples on the Mount of Olives following his resurrection Jesus said, “Behold, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” The Greek word for “always” can be literally translated “all days.” “Behold, I am with you all days,” Jesus promises.
God’s promise is sure and true. The Lord is with us, all days. No matter the circumstance, the Lord is present, every moment of every day. Where God is present, then God’s love, grace, and mercy abound.
I would add to Ms. Lamott's and the wise priest's words, that grace is also an acceptance that our lives are not always going to seem like they are filled with sweetness and light. Yet looking through the lens of the Cross, moments of emptiness, desperation, and suffering are where God's grace is most manifest.
The grace of God is mysterious indeed, but it is not invisible. We see it in acts of mercy and love for our neighbor. Perhaps most visibly, we see it in the sacraments of the church, which St. Augustine defined as "outward and visible signs of an inward and spiritual grace." Especially through the sacraments, God's good graces are seen, imparted, and made effective. It is in the sacraments that we can visibly receive God’s grace, in big gulps or in tiny tastes.
There with the grace of God we always go. The grace of God flows down from a cross and floods our lives and our world. Our sorrows, our struggles, our losses upon losses, our broken hearts, and despairing souls are not immune from God’s grace. For into these valleys, God's grace is especially infused. The good graces of God are always at hand; for all times, in all times, and through all times.
Kimberly Pepper is a board-certified chaplain at St. Peter's Health.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!