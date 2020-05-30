Kimberly Pepper column: The good graces of God are always at hand

God’s presence with us is woven throughout Scripture. In Genesis, God repeatedly promises Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebekah, and Jacob and Rachel, that “I am with you, and I will keep you wherever you go.” In Isaiah, God promises that even when treading in flooding waters and walking through fire, “I will be with you, because you are precious in my eyes, and honored, and I love you. Fear not, for I am with you.” The psalmist sings of God who keeps every moment of our lives (Psalm 121), and who is present with us no matter how far away we seem (Psalm 139). Jesus, on the night of the Last Supper with his disciples, promises “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.” When he appeared to the disciples on the Mount of Olives following his resurrection Jesus said, “Behold, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” The Greek word for “always” can be literally translated “all days.” “Behold, I am with you all days,” Jesus promises.