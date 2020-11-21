Kimberly Pepper column: Practicing gratitude is an essential life component

I made it an entire eight days. I wish I could point to one particular circumstance that derailed me, but it was not just one thing. It was a global pandemic that is surging, and political and societal unrest. It was unsettledness, worry, and anxiety in the lives of people I love. It was concern for people who are in need of healing in body, mind, and spirit. It was life, in all its ups and downs and twists and turns; in all its beauty and sadness and complexity and busyness. In the midst of those worries and so many more, gratitude is often the first to get lost. We wonder, is gratitude even possible?

Gratitude has been an essential component in the life of God’s people since the beginning of time. For the Israelites, remembering all that God had done for them and offering thanksgiving was the heart of their life together. The early Christian community was shaped by being together day by day and offering thanksgiving to God. Pope Francis has said, “Gratitude is a simple but genuine sign of the kingdom of God, which is the kingdom of gratuitous and grateful love.”